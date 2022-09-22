Patterson Garden Club
Thursday, September 22, 9 a.m.
TW Patterson Sports Complex, North Gazebo, 16651 Ward Avenue
Presentation: “Handmade Ceramic Pots” by local artisan Dalila Perez-Deniz: Make your own pot.
New guests welcome, $10 - $13 suggested donation for activity participants
Congregate Meals
Daily at 11:30 a.m.
Hammon Senior Center
For reservations, call 209-480-6371
Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce
Every third Thursday, 4 p.m.
Monthly meeting held at 13 Plaza Circle, 209-894-7900
Youth Action Commission
Every Wednesday 4-5 p.m.
Hammon Senior Center
Grades 6-12
209-895-8083 or email Jason Hayward, jhayward@ci.patterson.com for more information
United Community Foundation - August events
8900 Laird Street, Grayson
Contact Helena Melo-Flowers 209-581-8341, or Lilia Lomeli-Gil 209-777-6190 for more information
Stanislaus County Police Activities League (PAL)
Monday through Friday, 2-6 p.m.
Literacy activities for 2 to 5-year-olds and parents
Monday and Wednesday, 9-10 a.m.
Healthy Aging Association, Exercise and meals
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
United Samaritans Foundation Sack lunches
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Promotores of Westley-Grayson, Vernalis, Baile Ejercicio
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8-9 a.m.
Stanislaus County Library
First Thursday of the month, 2-6 p.m.
Salvation Army Food Distribution
First and Third Friday each month, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.