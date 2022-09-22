Patterson Garden Club

Thursday, September 22, 9 a.m.

TW Patterson Sports Complex, North Gazebo, 16651 Ward Avenue

Presentation: “Handmade Ceramic Pots” by local artisan Dalila Perez-Deniz: Make your own pot.

New guests welcome, $10 - $13 suggested donation for activity participants

Congregate Meals

Daily at 11:30 a.m.

Hammon Senior Center

For reservations, call 209-480-6371

Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce

Every third Thursday, 4 p.m.

Monthly meeting held at 13 Plaza Circle, 209-894-7900

Youth Action Commission

Every Wednesday 4-5 p.m.

Hammon Senior Center

Grades 6-12

209-895-8083 or email Jason Hayward, jhayward@ci.patterson.com for more information

United Community Foundation - August events

8900 Laird Street, Grayson

Contact Helena Melo-Flowers 209-581-8341, or Lilia Lomeli-Gil 209-777-6190 for more information

Stanislaus County Police Activities League (PAL)

Monday through Friday, 2-6 p.m.

Literacy activities for 2 to 5-year-olds and parents

Monday and Wednesday, 9-10 a.m.

Healthy Aging Association, Exercise and meals

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

United Samaritans Foundation Sack lunches

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Promotores of Westley-Grayson, Vernalis, Baile Ejercicio

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8-9 a.m.

Stanislaus County Library

First Thursday of the month, 2-6 p.m.

Salvation Army Food Distribution

First and Third Friday each month, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

