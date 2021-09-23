The Patterson Adult School offers free classes to people in Patterson who would like to improve their skills. These classes include the Basic Bookkeeping class, which uses the QuickBooks platform. Students in this class learn the fundamental principles of bookkeeping and how to operate the software.
The class includes a free license for QuickBooks. Thanks to the maker of QuickBooks and a local college, starting this semester these licenses are open to any Patterson resident.
As of September 15th, class registration is open for anybody who is interested.
Visit the Adult School website for more information:
https://sites.google.com/patterson.k12.ca.us/adulted/classesclases/basic-bookkeeping?authuser=0
For those who are interested in taking the 3-week class, it is being offered both in the classroom (with COVID-19 protocols observed) and in simulcast online with a recording of each sessions for student review.
Dan Guerra
Patterson, CA
