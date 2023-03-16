Exhibit to feature students across three districts

The first annual Westside Art Exhibit will feature student artists from the Newman, Gustine and Patterson Unified School Districts.
Judges Mike Souza of Gustine, Kari Thompson (Stanislaus County Arts Council) of Newman, and Director of Arts at the Stanislaus County Office of Education Amy Bultena will view work from the top student artists of each respective district and determine winners for a March 23 reception.
The exhibit will be open to the public March 20 to 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. and will feature mixed media, beginning and advanced drawing, painting, ceramics, digital art and photography.
An Artist reception will be held Thursday, March 23 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with awards given out at 6:15 p.m.
