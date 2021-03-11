The agricultural industry provides a variety of opportunities to professionals interested in this often misunderstood field. According to the employment resource AGCareers.com, more than 250 career profiles are available to people interested in a career in agriculture. And while jobs in agriculture may not be as prevalent as they were a few centuries ago, when 72 percent of the workforce was employed in farm occupations in the United States, agriculture remains a booming industry that greatly affects the nation’s economy. Today, one in 12 American jobs is depends on agriculture, according to the career resource Payscale. The following are some potential professions for those considering careers in agriculture. Agricultural business manager: This person oversees the business operations of a farm by providing organization and leadership during the production process. He or she contacts creditors, selects seeds, buys new equipment, and ensures the distribution of product. Agricultural lawyer: Attorneys who specialize in agriculture deal with water and environmental issues, represent agricultural labor in disputes, ensure proper marketing techniques are followed, handle real estate and land use issues, and much more. Animal control officer: These officers enforce local and regional laws that pertain to the treatment and care of animals. They patrol for distressed animals and ensure cruelty-free practices are adhered to. Grain buyer: Grain buyers build relationships with producers so they can purchase grain for their particular companies. They negotiate purchase agreements, source grain supplies and issue purchase orders. Poultry hatchery manager: Hatchery managers oversee all of the aspects involved in poultry hatching. These can include management of personnel, handling and sorting of eggs, maintenance of equipment, coordination of pick-ups and deliveries, and overseeing quality control. Soil scientist: Among the many tasks they might perform, scientists in the field of agriculture test soil samples for minerals and contaminants. By studying the soil, scientists can recommend which crops the land can support, how much livestock can feed in an area and the implications of agriculture on the area as it pertains to managing natural resources. A career in agriculture presents many exciting opportunities in a number of different applications. It’s a vast industry that utilizes professionals with an array of skillsets.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pedro Quiroba IV: October 31, 1990 – February 24, 2021
- Patterson's Past: 75 years ago- Inmate escapes Del Puerto Canyon, steals superintendents horse and handgun
- Local Comic Publisher forms grant, secures licensing to reboot classic
- Our Wedding Week
- Devani Michelle Riggs: June 8, 1986 – February 14, 2021
- Patterson's Past: 50 years ago- The Patterson Frozen Foods this week is noting their 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking for it's plant
- Meeting a Need
- PJUSD School Board: Spray and wipe, custodians face new challenges
- COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 1B to Begin March 3, 2021
- Amelia Granillo Minjarez: December 8, 1941 – February 23, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.