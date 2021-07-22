Such an important subject to talk about; faithfulness.
It’s not something that very many people are accustomed to. Let me start with a scripture as I always do, it’s found in Hebrews 13:5, “for he hath said, I will never leave thee nor forsake thee.”
These are very important words to hold on to when a person feels all hell has broken loose in their life. We as humans tend to misunderstand when we read in the Bible which says; “I will never leave thee nor forsake thee.” Despite these words we do at times feel forsaken. There are times we say, “God, where are you?” Have you ever spoken these words? I’m sure you have.
God has created humans with such amazing skills and abilities, it would be damaging to us to interfere in every single aspect or situation we encounter in our lives. Don’t be confused, God is very much a part of our lives but he created us to learn to be what we should be or need to be.
When I think about God’s involvement in our lives I think of him being a great support system. In other words, God is there to help us, to support us, but not to do everything for us. That really changes the narrative of our thinking; believing when things get difficult in one’s life, we tend to believe God has forsaken us, therefore making his promise of no account. Quite the contrary believe you me, God is there.
The providence of God means he is our provision and care. Truly God is faithful, in spite of our weaknesses. I can truly say through every trial or trouble in my life that God has never forsaken me. He has always been there, he is faithful.
By Pastor Edward G. Jimenez, Pentecostals of Patterson. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
