Young and old entrepreneurs alike came together for a fall market on November 5 in the front yard of a house on N. 4th Street. The pop-up boasted everything from apple cider and home-baked goods to art and jewelry crafted by kids.
Noelle MacWilliams, co-organizer of the event, said that the market found its origins as a casual farmers’ market among friends. Families advertised their leftover produce in front of MacWilliams’ house. After that found some success, she moved it farther into town for easier access for buyers and sellers. This was its third year.
Several adults sold goods, but according to MacWilliams, the goal is to teach kids entrepreneurial skills. In preparing for the event, they learn to invest in materials, craft products, and set a price.
Of the response to the market, MacWilliams said, “It’s been great. All the grandparents come, and aunts and uncles, and a few friends came from out of town, so it becomes almost like a reunion.”
One seller, Erin Keeney, exhibited several homemade or homegrown goods—vanilla extract, herbs, and scented Play-Doh. She’s been with the fall market for most of its lifetime “It’s always lots of fun,” she said.
10-year-old Thomas Holbert sold his painted pinecones for the second year. He’s been making them for some time and said the response to his product has been positive. His favorite part is the money he comes away with.
Kara Ebner, 12 years old, came to sell caramel apple slices. “I really like having my friends there too,” she said, “especially when I get to share tables.” She said that, throughout her past five years of involvement, her favorite part has been taste testing others’ goods and spending time with friends.
