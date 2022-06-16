On June 11, cities across the nation participated in Family Health and Fitness Day. In Patterson, residents came out to the Hammon Senior Center to enjoy games, dancing, swimming, and Junior Giant drills.
Within the Senior Center building, a variety of games were set up in the window-walled largest room. Table tennis, bean bag tossing, oversized cup pong, and chess were just some of the activities available. Others played croquet and putt-putt golf outside. Visitors, seniors, and staff alike enjoyed the games together. Snacks, water, and coffee were also freely provided. Another room hosted the Patterson Promotores, who invited all to join their Cumbiamba dance.
Across the parking lot, the Aquatics Center was not left out of the fun. A few inflatable games had been places in the shade, and for an hour the pool opened to public use. Recreation staff at a table near the entrance handed out water bottles, sunglasses, and inflatable beach balls.
Down the hill, kids filled Tilton Park for Junior Giant drills. The drills gave parents and kids a preview of the full Junior Giants program, with catching, batting, and running the bases. Afterwards, attendees received baseball gear and Junior Giants memorabilia.
The National Recreation and Parks Association is the driving force behind this nationwide event. Taking place every second Saturday of June, the Family Health and Fitness Day attempts to promote a healthy and active lifestyle to the citizens. Their website writes, “Park and recreation agencies everywhere are encouraged to participate by sharing ways families can get active on June 11 — whether through participating in virtual programs at home or in their local parks.” The website goes on to cite studies showing the positive effects of time outdoors.
Julienne Flanders, overseer of the entire community complex, explained the purpose behind the event is to get the community familiar with the recreation department and their events.
“I think people know we’re here as recreation, but I don’t think they always jump right in and get to see all the programs we have to offer. Now they can see, there’s swimming, there’s activities indoors, we’ve got Junior Giants. So it’s kind of a wake-up to say, summer’s coming, and here’s all the programs we have.” She also said it's a good opportunity to meet and thank the city staff who put the activities together.
Senior Center director Scott Pierson said the Family Health and Fitness Day brings the community outdoors. “Since the pandemic, with so much isolation taking place, getting people out in the public, getting them socializing, being active is obviously very important.”
Facilities Maintenance Superintendent Devin Davis said the entire event was a team effort. After Flanders handed down the decision, people from throughout the recreation department came together and brainstormed ideas for the day. Davis organized the layout of all the activities.
“It’s also for the recreation department to close that gap with the community as well," he said. "We’re here to serve the community, so events like this help us do that, and it shows that we’ve giving back so that they can come out and know that the city of Patterson values them."
He continued, “We’re big on promoting health, and promoting health, and promoting community. We want everyone to know who’s coming out that the city of Patterson values the community, we value the individuals that come out to our facilities.”
