Sometimes it’s savory, other times sweet, and more often than not, it just looks AMAZING! We’re talking about the glorious food at the Apricot Fiesta. Here’s a little background on a few longtime favorites that are coming back to give your tastebuds a treat.
Lockeford Sausages
The first bite of a Lockeford Sausage can render a person unable to finish a sentence They tend to say things like: “I’ve never had anything so…..” or “OMG this is the most ….”
That’s why Fiesta attendees can’t wait to get their hands on one. Founder Pete Peterson says becoming a vendor at the Fiesta about 40 years ago was one of the best decisions he’s made.
“You can be the best at something, but if they don’t taste it and know it, they won’t seek you out,” said Peterson. “People who buy our food at the Apricot Fiesta and other festivals discover us and want more.”
Customers now line up on the sidewalk outside of the Lockeford Sausage store on a daily basis. Peterson says as a kid he could have never imagined it. After working at supermarkets in the Central Valley for a few years as a young man, he got an opportunity to join a local meat processing plant in Tracy in the 1970’s.
That’s when his life changed.
“The most important thing that I got out of that time was how to think differently than I had before,” said Peterson. “I realized that anything is possible if you’re open to it. Also, I found out that any kind of success is built on relationships. I tell my employees all the time to smile and be friendly.”
So far, Peterson’s methods are working incredibly well.
The Lockford Sausage tent will sell their handmade dakota smoked brats for $8.00 each at the Fiesta. They only accept cash, so make sure to hit up an ATM before you get in line. And yes, there will be a line - but it goes fast!
Barrett’s Lemonade
What you get from Barrett’s Lemonade is about as far from a scoop of powder mixed with water as you can get. Fiesta Board member Gwendolyn Valentine-Villanvos says they remain a popular drink stop after more than 15 years at athe Fiesta and for good reason.
“They literally make it right there,” said Valentine-Villanvos. “They squeeze the lemons and they’re shaking it right in front of you. It’s pretty cool.”
Barrett’s is a family business based in Huntington Beach.
Boy Scout’s Apricot Ice Cream
The apricot ice cream sold at Fiesta is treasured by its admirers. Made with cream, eggs and a puree of locally grown fruit, this frozen custard has established a solid fan base over the past 25 years. Creating such an exceptional delicacy is a year-round project for Patterson’s Boy Scout Troop 81
“We usually start right after the Fiesta is over,” said Troop Leader Kelly Pedron. “We pick apricots in June that we put up so they can be used for the next year.”
All of the materials used to make the ice cream are donated.
“This helps pay for our summer camp that we do every year,” said Pedron. ”Also, This teaches them service to the community and service to the troop. I’m proud of these boys because they could be playing video games, and they might be wanting to do that, but they don’t. They come here instead and have fun and learn something too.”
The troop makes 150 gallons of ice cream each year.
