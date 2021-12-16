Editor:
Marilyn Hoobler’s retirement after serving as the Apricot Fiesta’s only paid staff member should come as no surprise. Yet she will be greatly missed after being the face of our local celebration for over 30 years.
It was always a pleasure to work with Marilyn on the many facets of the Fiesta that fell under her responsibility. It was a year-round job and one in which she always put on a smiley face even when conditions didn’t warrant one.
I’m sure there were occasions when retirement crossed her mind, and now the time has come. The community owes her a debt of gratitude for her service for making the Fiesta one of the top small town celebrations in the valley.
Ron Swift
Patterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.