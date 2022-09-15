Downtown Patterson came to life on the night of September 10 as the fourth annual Farm to Fork dinner attracted residents from all over Patterson. Plaza Circle closed to traffic, an outdoor restaurant springing up in front of city hall.
Fairy lights strung between the palms cast a dim glow on the meal as the sun set, and live music set a relaxed, carefree atmosphere. Attendees ambled around the fenced-off space, speaking with friends, visiting vendors, and enjoying the food prepared by Redwood Café. Patterson Little League held an auction during the night as well.
Jason Hayward, the Patterson Recreation Department Youth Development Supervisor, explained the dinner’s purpose. The money raised through ticket sales will go to scholarships for needy children, allowing them to participate in the city’s sports, aquatics, and day camp programs.
A small army of waiters and waitresses carried the food from city hall to the tables. It was made of young volunteers from many local clubs, such as the Youth Action Committee, Associated Student Body, Future Farmers of America, Boy Scouts, and high school sports teams.
Kalaya Weyhrauch was one volunteer. After YAC asked for club members to help with the dinner, she knew she wanted to be a part. “[I most enjoyed] knowing that me volunteering was going to help it run smoother.” She also noted that she knew many people at the event, which made her realize just how small of a community Patterson is. “It was a great cause because it was to the sports scholarships for the recreation department,” she said. Her mother, Kandace, reported receiving multiple texts complimenting Kalaya’s hard work.
One of the several singers that evening was Touraye Irvin, a 17-year-old PHS senior. She’s been singing professionally since age 10, so when her friend contacted her about the opportunity, she was eager to be a part. “It’s so fun. I see so many familiar faces,” she said. Irvin enjoyed seeing many friends from her time participating in Miss Patterson, as well as fellow members of local clubs.
City Council Member Alfred Parham, who attended the dinner, gave his remarks on his experience. “It was an enjoyable time, an educational time. I was very pleased to be there. It’s one of the best things that happens to our community.” The way it connects people with farm products is one reason is he supports it. He sees it as a celebration of the central valley’s agriculture.
Randy Testerman and Devin Davis, two city employees who worked on the dinner, said months of work went into the event as the Recreation Department worked with other city departments and the attending vendors. Testerman has been part of the event before and said people always like the experience. “It’s nice to see everybody coming out and enjoying themselves.”
As of the time of writing, it is unknown how much the Farm to Fork dinner raised for scholarships. However, regardless of the amount, diners and scholarship precipitants both benefited from the night.
