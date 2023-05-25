Farmer’s market returns to downtown

The Patterson Farmer’s Market is back at it’s original location downtown. The season kicked off May 17th with live music, food and plenty of vendors. Kids enjoyed getting their faces painted and adults took their time browsing at all of the goodies for sale. The market will be at Veteran’s Memorial Park every Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. 

