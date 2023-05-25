Farmer’s market returns to downtown

The Patterson Farmer’s Market is back at it’s original location downtown. The season kicked off May 17th with live music, food and plenty of vendors. Kids enjoyed getting their faces painted and adults took their time browsing at all of the goodies for sale. The market will be at Veteran’s Memorial Park every Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- School lunch hero day
- Sperry Ave construction continues through June
- John Preston Hale: July 22, 1969 – May 5, 2023
- Socorro Ortega: June 2, 1970 – May 14, 2023
- Police Log May 1 to May 7
- Town Hall meeting about fentanyl
- Love Patterson pleased with the final results of clean up efforts
- PJUSD: More leadership changes
- Student never missed a day of school
- Anthony Dwayne Durham: February 21, 1984 – May 15, 2023
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.