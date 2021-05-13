The Patterson Farmers Market kicked off its seasonal debut last Wednesday in the West Las Palmas Avenue parking lot across from the skate park.
Vendors like Doc’s Barbeque, Kona Ice, Sunblest Orchards and more were all out and enjoying the sunshine and customer interaction.
“It’s been wonderful,” said Cathy Cox, a succulent vendor based out of Westley, Ca. “I enjoy the people, they are enjoying my succulents and it’s nice visiting with everyone.”
Mother and Son duo from Patterson and San Jose, Ca: Mom’s Salsa, and Chicken Featuring Mom Salsa. Were set up right next to each other. Mom, Gloria Castro of Patterson has been making fresh salsa for over 10 years, and once raised over $5000 for the Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
“It’s all fresh [ingredients],” said Gloria. “I’ve been doing this for at least 10 years but my son actually encouraged me to get my salsa out here to the farmers market. It feels great to be outside again and to see people and to actually be around people and see them.”
Right next door to Gloria was her son, RJ Castro from San Jose, Ca. RJ was grilling whole chickens in a separate booth from his mom, but his food actually features his mom’s salsa.
“My mom lives in Patterson and I’m actually from San Jose. My business is called Chicken and Salsa featuring my mom’s salsa. I just try to keep it simple, just all chicken a half chicken or a whole chicken box with rice, beans and tortillas. We also serve chicken quesadillas and chicken nachos or tacos all featuring my mom’s salsa.”
The farmers market will continue every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. located at the True Value Parking lot on West Las Palmas Avenue.
