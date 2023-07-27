A 60-year-old Patterson man was killed in a two vehicle car accident on Las Palmas Avenue Tuesday evening.
Efrain Torrez was driving a 1990 Toyota pickup westbound on Las Palmas just east of Sycamore a little after 6:00 p.m. when the crash occurred. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Torrez slowed down rapidly for unknown reasons.
The driver behind him, 22 year old Kish Malapingan, also from Patterson, tried to slow down her Toyota Camry and swerve out of the way but was unable to avoid a collision. The front of her Camry hit the rear of Torrez’s pickup. The CHP report says the pickup traveled off the road and onto a dirt shoulder.
At that point, the driver side of the pickup struck a tree. Torrez was pronounced dead at the scene. Malapingan did not sustain any injuries. Torrez’s body was taken to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.
The Stanislaus County Department of Roads responded to the scene and closed Las Palmas Avenue for approximately two hours in order to safely investigate and clear the collision scene. The CHP says drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to have contributed to the accident.
