Just before 5 a.m. on September 23, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) received a call of a traffic collision on West Main Street, east of Jennings Road.
The preliminary investigation by CHP indicates a Nissan sedan was driving westbound on West Main Street, approaching Jennings Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Nissan, 47-year-old Turlock resident Rebecca Adayam veered into the eastbound lane of traffic. The Nissan collided head-on with a Ford truck driven by 69-year-old Patterson resident, Luis Roque-Sanches.
When emergency crews arrived on scene the Ford was fully engulfed.
Adayam and Roque-Sanches succumbed to their injuries at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision, and it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs contributed to this collision.
West Main Street was temporarily closed between Carpenter Road and Jennings Road with minimal delay to motorists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.