Fatal collision on Almond Avenue

At approximately 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 10, emergency responders were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision on Almond Avenue, just west of Elm Avenue.
The victim, 52-year-old Joseph Prieto succumbed to his injuries on scene. There was one adult driver and two juvenile passengers in the Chevrolet sedan at the time of the collision and no other injuries were reported.
The preliminary investigation by California Highway Patrol indicates that Prieto was riding a BMX style bike west on Almond Avenue directly behind a slow-moving tractor-trailer combination. For unknown reasons, Prieto crossed into the eastbound lane and into the Chevrolet’s path of travel.
Prieto was not wearing a helmet and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision.
