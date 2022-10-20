On October 16, West Stanislaus Fire Protection Agency were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Interstate 5 near the Westley rest area.
Upon arrival, crews discovered CPR to be in progress on one individual who appeared to have been ejected from the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.
Uvaldo Carrera-Moreno, 48, succumbed to injuries he sustained in the collision and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical services on scene.
According to the California Highway Patrol’s incident report, the preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year-old Meliton Carrera from Concord, was driving approximately 75 miles-per-hour in the number one lane. Carrera swerved left for unknown reasons causing the 2002 Toyota Tundra to enter the dirt median and overturn.
Carrera was transported to Doctor’s Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and was subsequently arrested for felony DUI and felony manslaughter.
The front passenger, Francisco Trujillo, 34, also of Concord, received minor injuries and refused transport for treatment.
The investigation indicates that Carrera-Moreno was not using a seat belt at the time of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.