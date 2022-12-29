The day after Christmas we asked Patterson residents what some of their favorite gifts from this year's celebration were.
Patterson Resident Korinda Vannatta received noise canceling headphones.
“As a mom of 3, these are perfect for those moments when I need to drown out the chaos and turn on a podcast or music while doing chores.”
For Yvonne Reynolds, a trip to Joshua Tree National Park after driving her neighbor to meet with her daughter was her favorite gift this year.
“We drove our neighbor south three hours to meet up with her daughter so that they could spend Christmas together,” said Reynolds. “So, we decided to keep driving and go visit another California National Park. It was a beautiful day to spend outside!”
A Patterson resident since 2002, Amy Lara Camancho’s favorite gift was her six-year-old son, Roberto, getting to be home from the hospital for Christmas.
“He has been fighting Wilms Tumor Stage 4 since April 2021,” said Camancho. “He relapsed in April 2022. He has been in and out of the hospital for the last year and a half. We were admitted on December 5…They sent us home on hospice on December 21. We are happy to be home with him. He is super strong and feeling better every day! We are praying to prove the doctors wrong and beat this cancer. Christmas this year was different but happy and very grateful to have him home so he and his brothers can be together.”
Camancho says that she wishes to bring awareness to pediatric cancer.
“Only 4% of donations are given for kids in finding a cure,” said Camancho. “Everyday hundreds of kids are diagnosed, and hundreds will die. They deserve more. [Roberto] deserves more.”
Camancho says that donations towards pediatric cancer can be given to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Roberto’s Hospital or Valley Children's Hospital in Madera where Roberto receives chemotherapy.
A Patterson resident of 14 years, Clint Wood’s favorite Christmas gift was Cranberry Bread crafted and baked by his friend, Bonnie Beall.
“A hand-crafted gift from the heart is always special,” said Wood.
Air Force mom Tamahra Mesa got to pick up her son from the San Jose Airport on Christmas.
“Being overseas far from home can be very emotional for all of us,” said Mesa. “Especially being in the military. It’s nerve racking for every parent. Now that he's home and safe I can scream from the rooftop!”
