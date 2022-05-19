Fernando Gastelum, 59 of Patterson passed away on April 29, 2022.
Most Popular
Articles
- Is a cannabis consumption lounge in Patterson’s future?
- Growing gardens around Patterson
- “Angst” film screening encourages open conversations about anxiety
- Patterson Joint Unified School District earns California Pivotal Practice Award
- Police Log May 2 to May 8
- Patterson filled the boots!
- The truck driving preacher - part one
- PHS 1975 graduate, Adrian Perez reflects on different times
- But God
- Damacio “Junior” Rodea: February 12, 1951 – April 27, 2022
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.