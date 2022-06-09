Fiesta Parade 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- A year of new champions
- Village Skate, Patterson’s new skate and clothing store
- Pedro De La Rosa: October 19, 1926 – May 31, 2022
- 2022 Apricot Fiesta President’s Message
- Police Log May 23 to May 28
- Ground rules for attending the Fiesta
- Bertha Burch: December 20, 1928- May 29, 2022
- Paul Ignatius Friedrich: July 9, 1943-May 24, 2022
- Maria Teresa Barragan: December 3, 1950 - May 18, 2022
- Andres Anselmo Garcia: September 30,1988- May 18,2022
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.