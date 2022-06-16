Fiesta parade winners, Esencia Zacatecana eye competition in Mexico

Esencia Zacatecana is this year's Escaramuza equestrian team parade winners. Readers may have noticed the young ladies in their yellow dresses smiling and dancing with their horses as part of this year's parade.
“The girls were very excited to be a part of the parade,” said Owner of the team Marcella Gomez, “This was actually their first time doing it and winning was even more exciting for them.”
The team practices traditional Escaramuza, which is made up of 8-female riders who practice choreographed dances and tricks to show off their skills, discipline and relationships with the horse and rider. The girls ride side-saddled in traditional Mexican attire such as dresses and sombreros.
The age-range of Patterson based Esencia Zacatecana is 12 to 17 and although the team is made up of girls from around the region, the team holds their meetings and practices in Patterson.
The team started in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. Once the team finally got started at the competition level in 2021, they won the Northern California division championship in the Mexican Federation of Charreria.
“This year we are competing again but at a harder level,” said Gomez. “We are hoping to get a spot in the Nationals in Mexico which are in October.”
Gomez first started out as a trainer, but once the girls started to get serious, she hired a full-time trainer to take the reins and help the team achieve their highest levels of competition.
“When we first started the team I did some training, but once we started competing we got an amazing trainer…I want to keep our traditions alive. I want to teach my daughter and the other ladies the traditions from our culture.”
Esencia Zacatecana is currently competing in the State Championship and currently hold the 2nd place spot with a final point tally taking place next week.
“[If we win] we’ll advance to another competition in McFarland and from there we will have the opportunity to advance to Mexico to compete in the superbowl of equestrian events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.