“Recognition” seemed to be the theme of Monday’s school board meeting. It was a nice break from the stressful, and sometimes contentious, meetings of late.
Employees of the Month
Northmead Principal Tiffany Jones presented Ana Leonesio with the Certificated Employee of the Month award. Jones told board members that Leonesio, who has been a district employee for 32 years, “is a compassionate teacher, she treats kids with fairness and respect.” Jones also commended Leonesio’s dedication to virtual instruction when she explained how Leonesio “learned everything she could about the technology” that would be used for distance learning.
Grayson Principal Sandra Villasenor and Facilities and Operations Director Stephen Ruiz presented Alfred Edgmon with the Classified Employee of the Month. Edgmon has been a district employee for a year and a half. He is held in high regard by those who he works with. Villasenor called him the “rockstar of our campus transformation.” She said that he is always courteous and is a model employee. Stephen Ruiz told the board, “It’s a pleasure to have Alfred on the team. He works in the maintenance department but he also helps out with grounds and custodial services.”
Also recognized during the meeting were the partnerships the district has developed with Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, and Jessica’s House. Jessica’s House offers grief support to Patterson Joint Unified School District students.
Director of Student Support Services Traci Manzoni acknowledged the tremendous support the district has received from these partners. In recent times the community has had “the unfortunate experience of dealing with crises,” including the recent deaths of Kaya Durazo and Ayana Guardado.
Erin Nelson of Jessica’s House was present virtually to accept the recognition. She said, “We are grateful to support your students.” She commended the district’s response to behavioral and mental health issues.
This was the last meeting for board members Jose Reynoso, Kitty Vossekuil, and Jeff Cross. President Michele Bays thanked them and recalled how long they had all been together. The vacating board members have a combined 14 years working together, nine of those years belong to Reynoso.
Reynoso said, “It’s been a pleasure working with everybody,” before addressing Bays directly, “especially you. We don’t always agree but we both believe we’re doing what’s best for the kids.”
Cross encouraged others to take part, and be involved.
Superintendent’s Report
The board was updated on the status of the schools that have opened under waiver. “The bad news is that 14 staff members have tested positive (for COVID-19) since November. The good news is that they have all been mild cases and there has been no spread in the work-place. Those who were in close contact were all sent home to quarantine and tested negative.” Unfortunately, Special Education and Autism classes at Northmead have had to return to virtual instruction only due to the necessary quarantine of staff members.
It’s important to note that all staff members that tested positive did not catch the virus at school, nor have they spread it amongst co-workers or students. Alfano also confirmed that some of the staff members who have tested positive had not yet returned to campus, thus, there was no risk of spread amongst cohorts and staff.
The district is currently performing comprehensive testing and contact tracing via the StanTrack system set up by Stanislaus Public Health. Alfano explained that for now they have been able to keep up with the administrative demand, once schools open more fully in January, the demand on staff will become cumbersome. His recommendation to the board was that a temporary position be created for a COVID-19 Coordinator; a liaison whose job summary would be to manage the collection of data from district employees and communication with the county via the StanTrack system.
Superintendents Alfano, Jeff Menge, Veronica Miranda, Joe Silviera, and Director of Student Support Services Traci Manzoni were on school campuses during the first day of in-person instruction. All reported positive experiences outside of some transportation issues that have been resolved. Students and families were peaceable and compliant with rules. Families that had been called to pick-up ill students responded timely and kept students home.
