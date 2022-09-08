A hands-on career preparation and mentorship program designed for youth and young adults aged 15-20 years old meets twice monthly at the Newman Fire Department.
Volunteer district firefighters serve as the program leaders at West Stanislaus Fire Protection District Explorer Post 935 where explorers learn more than firefighting skills.
Explorers gain firsthand experience and knowledge through participation in lessons that combine classroom training with hands-on experience so that explorers get a full understanding of the careers available to them in the fire and E.M.S industries - careers that range from paramedics to fire inspectors, to emergency shelter management.
Lessons that include basic life saving techniques, search and rescue, physical training and team building exercises provide education in a culture that by nature of the industry, encourages a mindset of brother- and sisterhood.
During a recent visit to Post 935, the culture that the program leadership have cultivated was most apparent. Leno Estrada, a captain and veteran firefighter in Newman, began the afternoon’s lesson with a briefing that was as much a pep talk as a preview of the lesson to come. “I want you to love this [firefighting]. I don’t care if you’re the best, I want you to love it.”
The team of explorers gathered in formation in the apparatus bay for a quick dress drill before the training exercise. But before the explorers began the drill, Estrada led them through a few reps of pushups. When complete he reminded them, “I’ll never ask you to do something that I won’t do too. I’m here, I did the pushups with you because we’re a team.”
The explorers moved on to forced entry, search and rescue, and fire suppression exercises where they worked independently and as a team to rescue a patient (a heavy dummy made of PPE and firehose) and extinguish a pretend fire. Crews practiced using their radios to communicate their locations, the location of the patient, and send requests for support all while listening to their incident commander give instructions from another room to better replicate real-life scenarios.
After training was complete, the crew washed the trucks, put away their gear and headed back inside the station house for a debriefing to discuss what they learned from the experience. Two of the biggest takeaways from the lesson seemed to be the importance of improving strength and endurance, and learning to use their radios to effectively communicate accurate and important information.
Estrada encouraged the explorers to ask for help when they’re in a difficult situation, telling the explorers, “If you expect another person to rely on you then they have to know you’re going to be there. I would do anything. I will walk into a burning building without hesitation, as long as I know you’ve got my back.”
The Explorers program is designed to introduce young men and women to careers in fire and emergency medical service industries but doesn’t stop there. Explorers also develop character and leadership skills, obtain real-world experience, and build meaningful relationships with their cohorts while serving their community.
Exploring programs exist across the nation and utilize a wide variety of business, trade, and professional organizations to drive their mission to “Deliver character-building experiences and mentorship that allow youth to achieve their full potential in both life and work.”
