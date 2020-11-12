According to Covanta representative Nicolle Robles, a malfunction of the instrument air system led to a period of smokey conditions at the Stanislaus Resource Recovery Facility.
“We are diverting all incoming waste for today, Nov. 9, and currently assessing the status of the boilers, but anticipate being able to receive waste tomorrow.”
The emergency call was received at 7:56 a.m. Crews from Newman, Patterson, West Stanislaus, Ceres, and Turlock responded.
Covanta employees helped fire crews isolate the source of the fire and offered support throughout the incident.
One person was treated on-site for breathing difficulty. There were no other injuries.
Covanta’s Stanislaus Resource Recovery Facility is located within the Crows Landing landfill and operates as a waste-to-energy facility. Through the combustion of solid waste, the facility diverts waste from landfills and generates enough electricity to power 14,000 homes for a year. Capturing and filtering the exhaust gases further reduces the environmental impact of the waste facility.
