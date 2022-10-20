Patterson F.D. and Mt. View F.P.D provided mutual aid to West Stanislaus F.P.D. during a fire that is presumed to have been sparked by an ill-placed barbeque. Spruce trees near the grill quickly caught on fire and began throwing embers onto a nearby car, trailer, and building.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Candidate Profile - Carlos Roque, District D
- Yesenia Lopez: December 8, 1988 – September 27, 2022
- Vendors gather at fifth annual Halloween Fair
- Candidate profile - Cynthia Homen, District D
- Police Log October 3 to October 9
- Patterson High School Homecoming 2022
- Michael Gibson: new PHS assistant principal
- Joseph Gerard Knittel: August 6, 1967 – September 28, 2022
- Candidate profile - Jessica Romero, District B
- Angelo " LO" Augustine Santana: February 21, 2000 - September 24, 2022
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.