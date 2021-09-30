With Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies on scene a pair of travel trailers is believed to have been set on fire. On September 22 deputies were overseeing the removal of an r.v. in the field on the corner of Grayson Road and Laird Street when the fire started.
Witnesses reported hearing the occupant of the trailer yelling that someone started the fire but investigators were unable to locate the occupant of the trailer or verify the statements made by those nearby.
The field has become a makeshift r.v. community that neighbors say has been problematic.
Theft of electricity and vandalism are on the short list of complaints by the pastors of Iglesia El Sinai which backs up to the property.
Pastor Maria Morales said that they aren’t the only ones who’ve experienced negative impacts associated with the blighted property. She claimed that the Community Center has also had issues with theft. Morales said that they have made reports to the Sheriff’s department but the situation hasn’t improved.
