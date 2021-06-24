Fire Log 14 to June 20

Patterson Fire Department
June 14
12:58 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
9:55 a.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
4:17 p.m.: Building fire on Thrush Drive.
5:16 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Sperry Avenue.
June 15
6:01 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Sperry Avenue at Walker Ranch Parkway.
6:32 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Sperry Avenue at Walker Ranch Parkway.
8:30 p.m.: Medical aid on Tyler Street.
8:44 p.m.: Trash or rubbish fire, contained on North Hartley Street.
8:56 p.m.: Medical aid on Bullfinch Drive.
9:36 p.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on West Las Palmas Avenue at North First Street.
June 16
12:49 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on North First Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:56 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Ward Avenue.
3:08 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Shearwater Drive at Baldwin Road.
4:56 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fifth Street at F Street.
6:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Ibis Drive.
10:00 p.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
June 17
9:12 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Walnut Avenue at Sycamore Avenue.
10:29 a.m.: Public service assistance on Oakwood Lane.
1:34 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
4:50 p.m.: Medical assist on Leverton Drive.
8:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Yellowhammer Drive.
8:41 p.m.: Medical aid on Gannet Lane.
June 18
12:44 a.m.: Special outside fire on D Street.
12:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue at South Second Street.
10:02 p.m.: Medical assist on Chase Street.
11:27 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
June 19
8:32 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene on Sears Drive.
1:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
5:08 p.m.: Person in distress on North Second Street.
8:24 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
10:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Barros Street.
June 20
1:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
June 14
2:51 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
4:20 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on north Interstate 5.
5:57 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Highway 33.
10:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
June 15
4:26 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Grayson Road.
2:46 p.m.: Medical aid on River Road.
June 16
1:42 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Highway 33.
June 17
1:28 p.m.: Medical assist on Khalsa Drive.
5:05 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
7:19 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Upper Road.
June 18
2:21 p.m.: Fire in motor home, camper, recreational vehicle on Draper Road.
11:59 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Ward Avenue.
June 19
4:41 a.m.: Medical assist on Maze Boulevard.
5:59 a.m.: Grass fire on Ward Avenue.
10:26 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
June 20
3:45 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on West Stuhr Road.
9:01 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Orange Avenue.
9:52 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on West Marshall Road.
8:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Cabernet Court.
10:03 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Crows Landing Road.
10:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Haidlen Avenue.
10:38 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Welty Road.
