Fire Log April 10 to April 16

04/10/2023

2:49 a.m. MAZE Blvd at N MC CRACKEN Rd Vehicle accident

12:02 p.m. CALVINSON Pkwy at GARDEN PATCH Way Vehicle accident

04/11/2023

3:12 a.m. ALPINE CREEK Dr Medical assist

8:37 a.m. SARAZEN Ln Medical assist

5:54 p.m. ORCHID Ln Medical aid

10:39 p.m.NOBLE PARK Cir Medical aid

04/12/2023

12:04 a.m. E LAS PALMAS Ave Medical assist

9:25 a.m. N 3RD St Lock-out

10:20 p.m. HOWARD Rd at W FRANK COX Rd Vehicle accident

04/13/2023

5:21 a.m. FEATHERSTONE Dr Public service assistance

8:07 a.m. S 4TH St Medical assist

4:12 p.m. HOWARD Rd Vehicle accident

8:37 p.m.KEYSTONE PACIFIC Pkwy at BALDWIN Rd Medical assist

4/14/2023

9:13 a.m. WARD Ave at W LAS PALMAS Ave Outside rubbish fire

11:13 a.m. CHESTNUT Ave at E LAS PALMAS Ave Vehicle accident

1:44 p.m. E LAS PALMAS Ave Public service assistance

5:58 p.m. HOLDENHURST Ln Medical assist

7:34 p.m. CONDOR Ct Assist police or other governmental agency

04/15/2023

1:44 p.m. SPERRY Ave Motor vehicle vs pedestrian accident

2:15 p.m. BARTCH Ave at HWY 33 Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire

04/16/2023

2:25 p.m. N 1ST St at W LAS PALMAS Ave Motor vehicle vs pedestrian accident

5:12 p.m OSPREY Dr Passenger vehicle fire

8:47 p.m. S 3RD St at D St Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire

10:20 p.m.SPOONER Ct Medical assist

10:43 p.m. W FRANK COX Rd at HOWARD Rd Vehicle accident

