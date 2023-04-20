Fire Log April 10 to April 16

04/10/2023
2:49 a.m. MAZE Blvd at N MC CRACKEN Rd Vehicle accident
12:02 p.m. CALVINSON Pkwy at GARDEN PATCH Way Vehicle accident
04/11/2023
3:12 a.m. ALPINE CREEK Dr Medical assist
8:37 a.m. SARAZEN Ln Medical assist
5:54 p.m. ORCHID Ln Medical aid
10:39 p.m.NOBLE PARK Cir Medical aid
04/12/2023
12:04 a.m. E LAS PALMAS Ave Medical assist
9:25 a.m. N 3RD St Lock-out
10:20 p.m. HOWARD Rd at W FRANK COX Rd Vehicle accident
04/13/2023
5:21 a.m. FEATHERSTONE Dr Public service assistance
8:07 a.m. S 4TH St Medical assist
4:12 p.m. HOWARD Rd Vehicle accident
8:37 p.m.KEYSTONE PACIFIC Pkwy at BALDWIN Rd Medical assist
4/14/2023
9:13 a.m. WARD Ave at W LAS PALMAS Ave Outside rubbish fire
11:13 a.m. CHESTNUT Ave at E LAS PALMAS Ave Vehicle accident
1:44 p.m. E LAS PALMAS Ave Public service assistance
5:58 p.m. HOLDENHURST Ln Medical assist
7:34 p.m. CONDOR Ct Assist police or other governmental agency
04/15/2023
1:44 p.m. SPERRY Ave Motor vehicle vs pedestrian accident
2:15 p.m. BARTCH Ave at HWY 33 Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire
04/16/2023
2:25 p.m. N 1ST St at W LAS PALMAS Ave Motor vehicle vs pedestrian accident
5:12 p.m OSPREY Dr Passenger vehicle fire
8:47 p.m. S 3RD St at D St Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire
10:20 p.m.SPOONER Ct Medical assist
10:43 p.m. W FRANK COX Rd at HOWARD Rd Vehicle accident
