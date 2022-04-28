Fire Log April 18 to April 24

April 18
12:49 a.m.: Grass fire on Rogers Road at Sperry Avenue.
6:51 a.m.: Medical assist on Barros Street.
7:15 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Carly Creek Drive.
9:41 a.m.: Medical aid on Periwinkle Drive.
10:03 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
3:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Westfield Lane.
April 19
6:36 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Ward Avenue at M Street.
10:34 a.m.: Medical aid on Red Robin Drive.
5:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Hannah Drive.
7:28 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
11:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Garden Patch Way.
April 20
7:29 a.m.: Other fire on Park Center Drive.
9:31 a.m.: Medical assist on South First Street at Orange Avenue.
10:41 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire on North Second Street at North El Circulo.
4:15 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on North Ninth Street.
4:38 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Rogers Road at Keystone Pacific Parkway.
6:48 p.m.: Building fire on Peregrine Drive.
April 21
2:42 a.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
5:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
8:12 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
4:25 p.m.: Medical aid on Berrendas Street.
6:06 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Heartland Ranch Avenue at Kestrel Drive.
April 22
1:48 p.m.: Person in distress on Poppy Avenue.
3:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
April 23
2:20 p.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:46 p.m.: Medical aid on Berrendas Street.
5:18 p.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
5:35 p.m.: Medical aid on B Street.
6:55 p.m.: Medical aid on Phlox Drive.
April 24
2:54 a.m.: Medical aid on Vintner Circle.
5:43 a.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
3:03 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Wolfpack Court.
6:43 p.m.: Medical aid on Garden Patch Way.
10:48 p.m.: Medical aid on Echo Court.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
April 18
1:21 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Orestimba Road.
4:38 p.m.: Special type of incident on Howard Road.
5:40 p.m.: Other fire on Shiells Road.
April 19
8:45 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
April 20
2:50 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
8:20 a.m.: Medical assist on California Oak Circle.
3:28 p.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
April 21
1:26 a.m.: Medical assist on Elm Avenue.
8:52 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
10:03 a.m.: Medical assist on Orestimba Road.
1:59 p.m.: Special outside fire on Highway 33.
April 22
1:14 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on River Road at Hills Ferry Road.
5:30 p.m.: Medical assist on Welty Road.
April 23
2:01 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on south Interstate 5.
April 24
4:44 p.m.: Special type of incident on north Interstate 5.
