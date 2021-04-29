Fire Log April 19 to April 25

Patterson Fire Department
April 19
2:33 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:58 a.m.: Medical assist on Sierra Creek Court.
9:35 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:45 a.m.: Medical aid on Mackilhaffy Drive.
2:03 p.m.: Medical aid on Spring Avenue.
3:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Spring Avenue.
3:58 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Logan Way.
6:40 p.m.: Medical assist on Pine Creek Lane.
7:06 p.m.: Medical assist on Spring Avenue.
7:12 p.m.: Medical aid on Angus Street.
April 20
8:02 a.m.: Medical aid on Speno Drive.
1:09 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
1:21 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
5:46 p.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
10:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Sears Drive.
April 21
6:37 a.m.: Medical aid on Mendocino Creek Drive.
8:30 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
11:54 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
4:31 p.m.: Medical aid on Unidad Courts.
5:01 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Summer Lane.
9:33 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on E Street.
April 22
6:25 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
9:09 a.m.: Medical aid on South El Circulo.
12:54 p.m.: Person in distress on East Las Palmas Avenue.
1:02 p.m.: Medical assist on North El Circulo.
2:12 p.m.: Medical aid on Osprey Drive.
2:16 p.m.: Person in distress on Agadoni Court.
10:01 p.m.: Medical aid on James Burke Avenue.
April 23
4:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
7:04 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
April 24
8:18 a.m.: Person in distress on Cliff Swallow Drive.
10:41 a.m.: Medical aid on Ward Avenue.
11:59 a.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
2:32 p.m.: Gas leak on Arambel Drive.
6:29 p.m.: Medical aid on South Second Street.
7:58 p.m.: Medical assist on E Street.
April 25
7:47 a.m.: Medical aid on Walnut Court.
9:25 a.m.: Medical assist on Abelia Lane.
2:09 p.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional, on Millwood Drive.
3:08 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue at West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:57 p.m.: Emergency medical service on Rogers Road.
6:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Tern Way.
10:14 p.m.: Medical assist on Fall Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
April 19
12:03 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
3:44 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Crows Landing Road.
April 20
2:13 a.m.: Public service assistance on Crows Landing Road.
8:45 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
9:52 a.m.: Medical assist on Medlin Road.
7:08 p.m.: Medical assist on Sarazen Lane.
10:27 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Howard Road.
April 21
1:07 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
2:18 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Villa Manucha Road.
10:38 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
10:53 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
April 22
8:13 a.m.: Wires down on Highway 33.
April 23
8:26 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
4:49 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
April 24
12:48 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sycamore Avenue.
11:11 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on West Frank Cox Road.
April 25
2:14 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
8:35 a.m.: Medical assist on Zacharias Road.
12:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
8:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Lemon Avenue.
