Fire Log April 25 to May 1

April 25
12:24 a.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Sperry Avenue.
4:30 a.m.: Medical aid on James Burke Avenue.
5:00 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on North Second Street at Olive Avenue.
6:30 a.m.: Medical aid on Marisa Drive.
9:04 a.m.: Unintentional transmission of alarm on North Seventh Street.
10:35 a.m.: Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on Zinnia Court.
3:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Wigeon Lane.
4:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Somerset Way.
9:32 p.m.: Medical aid on Portrait Lane.
9:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Arambel Drive.
April 26
1:36 a.m.: Medical assist on Hannah Drive.
4:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
4:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Mesa Creek Drive.
5:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Garden Patch Way.
6:40 p.m.: Building fire on Bogdanich Way.
8:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
April 27
4:47 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at Rogers Road.
5:51 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
6:01 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at Baldwin Road.
8:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
April 28
11:40 a.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
11:49 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
April 29
12:48 a.m.: Medical assist on Totman Court.
5:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Tenbrink Lane.
6:56 a.m.: Trash or rubbish fire on Fawn Lily Drive.
7:23 a.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on West Las Palmas Avenue at North Second Street.
9:22 p.m.: Medical aid on North Fifth Street.
April 30
2:43 a.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on South Third Street.
1:24 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO on Shearwater Drive.
May 1
11:16 a.m.: Medical aid on Paint Way.
12:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Barros Street.
4:59 p.m.: Medical aid on Granite Creek Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
April 25
2:43 a.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
7:57 p.m.: Medical assist on G Street.
April 27
4:29 a.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
11:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
April 28
12:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Loquat Avenue.
11:51 a.m.: Medical assist on Eucalyptus Avenue.
April 29
1:37 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
9:13 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South McCracken Road.
May 1
2:16 a.m.: Special type of incident on West Stuhr Road.
7:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Ingram Creek Road.
