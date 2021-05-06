Fire Log April 26 through May 2

Patterson Fire Department
April 26
8:40 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:56 a.m.: Medical assist on Tissot Drive.
1:11 p.m.: Animal problem on Portrait Lane.
6:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Condor Court.
April 27
8:08 a.m.: Medical aid on Gannet Lane.
2:48 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on West Las Palmas Avenue at North Second Street.
3:02 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Hartley Street.
4:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Bullfinch Drive.
6:03 p.m.: Medical aid on Gannet Lane.
8:06 p.m.: Medical aid on Bellflower Court.
April 28
12:40 p.m.: Medical aid on Abelia Lane.
6:34 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
6:38 p.m.: Medical assist on Portrait Lane.
8:33 p.m.: Medical aid on Bullfinch Drive.
11:42 p.m.: Medical aid on James Burke Avenue.
April 29
5:40 p.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
6:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Speno Drive.
8:39 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Peregrine Drive.
April 30
6:40 a.m.: Medical assist on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
10:27 a.m.: Medical assist on Henley Parkway.
12:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Peregrine Drive.
12:59 p.m.: Medical aid on Noble Park Circle.
1:29 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
2:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Arabian Way.
2:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Oasis Lane.
3:20 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Plaza Circle.
4:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Tarland Lane.
7:08 p.m.: Municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm on North Sixth Street.
8:28 p.m.: Animal rescue on Shorthorn Street.
May 1
2:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Durer Drive.
6:00 p.m.: Medical assist on E Street.
7:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Berlin Way.
7:28 p.m.: Medical assist on Beck Creek Lane.
11:27 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Sixth Street.
May 2
12:44 a.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
12:54 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Finster Street.
1:00 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Second Street.
2:11 p.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
2:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Leverton Drive.
9:34 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
3:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
5:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Placer Creek Drive.
11:27 p.m.: Medical aid on Yellowhammer Drive.
11:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
April 26
8:20 a.m.: Public service assistance on Pelican Road.
April 27
11:31 a.m.: Medical assist on Hito Drive.
8:56 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
9:35 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident south Interstate 5.
April 28
5:45 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Tee Box Court.
April 29
8:29 a.m.: Medical assist on north Interstate 5.
1:17 p.m.: Authorized controlled burning on Fig Avenue.
3:23 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Maze Boulevard.
7:33 p.m.: Grass fire on Bell Road.
April 30
1:56 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
May 1
11:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Rose Avenue.
6:12 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on West Grayson Road.
May 2
3:00 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Zacharias Road.
