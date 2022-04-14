Fire Log April 4 to April 10

April 4
12:40 a.m.: Medical assist on Lemon Blossom Lane.
11:00 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue.
12:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
6:57 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident Sperry Avenue at South Fourth Street.
April 5
11:23 a.m.: Medical aid on Red Robin Drive.
5:10 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
April 6
8:25 a.m.: Medical aid on Oasis Lane.
9:58 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on North Hartley Street.
1:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Sweetwood Lane.
2:48 p.m.: Special type of incident on Calvinson Parkway at Wolfpack Court.
6:02 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Henley Parkway.
7:08 p.m.: Special type of incident on Poppy Avenue.
8:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
10:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Littleton Drive.
11:19 p.m.: Medical aid on Orchid Lane.
April 7
4:18 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Sycamore Avenue at Walnut Avenue.
4:59 a.m.: Medical aid on Angus Street at Jersey Lane.
8:27 a.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
12:48 p.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
1:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Moray Court.
2:46 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
3:50 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
4:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Marisa Drive.
April 8
8:45 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Horizon Lane.
5:53 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO on Nubian Street.
7:22 p.m.: Medical assist on North El Circulo.
9:18 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fifth Street.
11:30 p.m.: Medical aid on Moray Court.
April 9
4:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Washburn Street.
7:14 a.m.: Medical aid on Squash Creek Lane.
10:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
8:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
10:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Warbler Lane.
11:47 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Peregrine Drive.
April 10
1:12 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene at South Third Street.
9:34 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Swan Drive.
10:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Juarez Court.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
April 4
5:56 p.m.: Building fire on Crows Landing Road.
11:19 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Fink Road.
April 5
9:10 a.m.: Rekindle on Crows Landing Road.
2:30 p.m.: Authorized controlled burning on north Interstate 5.
7:08 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Orestimba Road.
April 6
8:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
10:13 a.m.: Medical assist on Hito Drive.
2:21 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Fink Road.
6:55 p.m.: Special type of incident on Mulberry Avenue.
9:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Livingston Circle.
April 7
8:38 p.m.: Medical assist on Kilburn Road.
April 9
1:14 a.m.: Public service assistance on Crows Landing Road.
10:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Prince Road.
April 10
7:57 a.m.: Building fire on Lemon Avenue.
8:45 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
