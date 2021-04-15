Fire Log April 5 through April 11

Patterson Fire
April 5
2:20 p.m.: Medical aid on Jewel Flower Drive.
2:22 p.m.: Public service assistance on Osprey Drive.
3:20 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Hartley Street.
10:31 p.m.: Medical assist on Horizon Lane.
April 6
8:49 a.m.: Medical aid on Poppy Avenue.
12:20 p.m.: Medical aid on South First Street.
9:40 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sperry Avenue.
April 7
12:56 a.m.: Medical aid on Eider Drive.
2:09 a.m.: Medical assist on walker Ranch Parkway.
3:58 a.m.: Emergency medical services canceled upon arrival at Renzo Lane.
5:20 a.m.: Emergency medical services canceled upon arrival at Renzo Lane.
6:34 a.m.: Person in distress.
2:22 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North El Circulo.
April 8
12:02 a.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
11:51 a.m.: Medical assist on Lemon Blossom Lane.
3:48 a.m.: Medical assist on Osprey Drive.
April 9
2:25 a.m.: Medical assist on South El Circulo.
1:30 p.m.: Chemical hazard on Rock Creek Lane.
5:00 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue at North Second Street.
7:32 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
April 10
8:34 a.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
1:19 p.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Sperry Avenue.
2:02 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
4:26 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
6:24 p.m.: Medical aid on Tern Way.
April 11
7:24 a.m.: Medical aid on Leverton Drive.
12:50 p.m.: Arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Del Puerto Avenue.
1:12 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Sperry Avenue at American Eagle Avenue.
3:49 p.m.: Medical aid on Grebe Lane.
4:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Oakwood Lane
10:50 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Walnut Avenue at Bennett Drive.
11:10 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fifth Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
April 5
6:52 p.m.: Road side fire on East Marshall Road.
10:40 p.m.: Dispatched & canceled enroute to Highway 33.
April 6
12:22 p.m.: Medical assist on Orestimba Road.
April 7
10:06 p.m.: Dispatched & canceled enroute to Walt Avenue.
April 8
No calls for service.
April 9
11:22 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Elm Avenue.
11:26 a.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
7:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Pomegranate Avenue.
11:03 p.m.: Fire out upon arrival on Anderson Road.
11:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Olive Avenue.
April 10
4:31 p.m.: Carbon monoxide incident on Lemon Avenue.
7:49 p.m.: Grass fire on south Interstate 5.
8:09 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
April 11
10:54 a.m.: Medical assist on West Stuhr Road.
