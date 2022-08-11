Fire Log August 1 to August 6

August 1
6:03 a.m.: Medical assist on Fawn Lily Drive.
2:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
5:40 p.m.: Medical assist on Peach Blossom Lane.
8:31 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North First Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
August 2
7:14 a.m.: Person in distress on North Third Street.
11:08 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
2:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Pipit Drive.
2:30 p.m.: Person in distress on East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:22 p.m.: Public service assistance on West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:23 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue at North Second Street.
11:13 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Sperry Avenue.
August 3
9:29 a.m.: Medical aid on South Ninth Street.
10:39 a.m.: No incident found on arrival at dispatch address on Sperry Avenue.
4:32 p.m.: Person in distress on East Las Palmas Avenue.
4:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Summer Lane.
4:50 p.m.: Dispatched canceled enroute to North Fifth Street.
5:51 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Mary Jane Avenue.
7:20 p.m.: Special type of incident on North First Street.
10:07 p.m.: Medical aid on North Fifth Street.
August 4
2:17 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on North El Circulo.
7:16 a.m.: Person in distress on M Street.
9:19 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
August 5
8:16 a.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
1:06 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:17 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Rogers Road at Sperry Avenue.
3:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Plaza.
August 6
2:47 a.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
8:32 a.m.: Public service assistance on North Third Street.
4:55 p.m.: Medical aid on Echo Court.
August 7
2:41 a.m.: Medical aid on Daylilly Lane.
7:01 a.m.: Medical aid on Weber Avenue.
8:43 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Shearwater Drive.
11:03 a.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
12:00 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Sperry Avenue at Baldwin Road.
12:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
2:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
10:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 1
4:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Pomegranate Avenue.
10:38 a.m.: Authorized controlled burning on north Interstate 5.
5:21 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Howard Road.
August 3
7:47 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
1:42 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on south Interstate 5.
5:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Laird Street.
August 4
3:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Ash Avenue.
5:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Olive Avenue.
August 5
10:33 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
August 6
3:55 a.m.: Medical assist on Amelia Street.
4:33 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional on Lemon Avenue.
4:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Elfers Road.
5:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Lundy Road.
10:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Wilson Street.
