Fire Log August 15 to August 21

August 15
12:40 a.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
8:28 a.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
1:46 p.m.: Medical aid on Scarlet Lane.
9:50 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
August 16
12:29 a.m.: Medical aid on South Ninth Street.
6:51 a.m.: Municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm on Park Center Drive.
1:48 p.m.: Grass fire on Interstate 5.
2:28 p.m.: Medical aid on Tenbrink Lane.
5:30 p.m.: Medical aid on Charbray Court.
August 17
1:03 a.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
8:13 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Roadrunner Drive at Flicker Lane.
10:40 a.m.: Medical assist on Somerset Way.
8:45 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
August 18
7:12 a.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
1:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Berlin Way.
10:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Hollyhock Circle.
August 19
7:34 a.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
11:42 a.m.: Medical assist on Tarland Lane.
12:38 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on South Second Street.
3:05 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Highway 33 at Bartch Avenue.
August 20
4:34 a.m.: Person in distress on North Third Street.
10:28 a.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
10:40 a.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Sperry Avenue.
11:56 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
August 21
11:11 a.m.: Person in distress on Skimmer Drive.
6:59 p.m.: Public service assistance on Skimmer Drive.
8:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Chesterfield Court.
10:36 p.m.: Medical aid on Lorelei Lane.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 16
1:03 a.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
5:38 a.m.: Grass fire on Maze Boulevard at River Road.
1:47 p.m.: Grass fire on Sperry Avenue at north Interstate 5 on-ramp.
6:28 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
August 17
6:59 a.m.: Medical assist on Pete Miller Road.
11:00 a.m.: Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire on Ward Avenue.
12:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
August 18
9:26 a.m.: Medical assist on Lemon Avenue.
3:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
11:40 p.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
August 19
5:55 a.m.: Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire on Crows Landing Road.
7:26 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on south Interstate 5.
11:47 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Howard Road.
August 20
8:40 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Grayson Road at Laird Street.
4:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Golf Canyon Drive.
8:29 p.m.: Medical assist on East Marshall Road.
11:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Orestimba Road.
August 21
9:02 a.m.: Roadside fire on Eastin Road.
8:35 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Moorehead Road.
