Fire Log August 16 to August 22

Patterson Fire
August 16
4:43 a.m.: Special outside fire on Marguerite Lane.
5:30 a.m.: Medical aid on Phlox Drive.
1:26 p.m.: Medical aid on K Street.
4:15 p.m.: Medical assist on C Street.
6:00 p.m.: Medical aid on Ridge Creek Lane.
6:08 p.m.: Fire on Pipit Drive.
6:58 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fifth Street.
8:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
9:54 p.m.: Medical aid on Leather Creek Lane.
10:52 p.m.: Medical aid on Walker Ranch Parkway.
11:45 p.m.: Medical assist on J Street.
August 17
4:49 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
10:28 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
11:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Summer Phlox Lane.
11:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Yellowhammer Drive.
12:04 p.m.: Medical aid on Phlox Drive.
6:42 p.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street.
August 18
7:16 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Plaza at North Third Street.
August 19
3:46 a.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
6:55 p.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
6:58 p.m.: Medical aid on Ward Avenue.
August 20
4:24 a.m.: Fire on Cherry Blossom Lane.
7:57 a.m.: Medical assist on M Street.
10:18 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Sperry Avenue.
12:13 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
1:47 p.m.: Medical aid on Beck Creek Lane.
5:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Torvend Way.
August 21
2:02 a.m.: Medical aid on Ridge Creek Lane.
10:33 a.m.: Special type of incident on American Eagle Avenue at Ward Avenue.
3:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
5:54 p.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Sperry Avenue.
6:21 p.m.: Medical aid on Longhorn Lane.
9:26 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
August 22
1:59 a.m.: Trash or rubbish fire, contained on North Fifth Street.
2:09 a.m.: Medical assist on North Fifth Street.
2:26 a.m.: No incident found on arrival at dispatch address on West Las Palmas Avenue.
5:57 a.m.: Medical assist on Barros Street.
9:58 a.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
12:08 p.m.: Fire on Bella Flora Lane.
12:28 p.m.: Medical assist on Berrendas Street.
4:02 p.m.: Medical assist on Oasis Lane.
6:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
7:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 16
1:07 a.m.: Small brush fire on Eastin Road.
6:54 a.m.: Public service assistance on Rose Avenue.
1:16 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on East Las Palmas Avenue at Ash Avenue.
August 18
1:53 p.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on Highway 33 at East Hamilton Road.
4:42 p.m.: Grass fire on Elm Avenue at Pomegranate Avenue.
8:56 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on north Interstate 5.
August 19
10:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Ingram Creek Road.
August 21
9:46 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to River Road.
11:54 a.m.: Grass fire on Highway 33.
12:07 p.m.: Small brush fire on Apricot Avenue.
August 22
7:59 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
