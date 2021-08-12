Fire Log August 2 to August 8

Patterson Fire
August 2
6:21 a.m.: Medical aid North Fourth Street.
9:05 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
9:30 a.m.: Emergency Medical Services canceled upon arrival on South Del Puerto Avenue.
10:07 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
10:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Oasis Lane.
12:20 p.m.: Person in distress on Arambel Drive.
2:05 p.m.: Medical aid on C Street.
7:33 p.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
August 3
6:15 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:38 p.m.: Medical assist on Angus Street.
August 4
7:03 a.m.: Medical aid on Trout Creek Lane.
7:17 a.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
9:39 a.m.: Medical assist on Oasis Lane.
6:20 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on North First Street at Olive Avenue.
August 5
9:19 a.m.: Detector activation, no fire - unintentional on South First Street.
1:20 p.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
4:17 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
8:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Portrait Lane.
August 6
10:19 a.m.: Emergency Medical Services dispatched and canceled enroute to Mendocino Creek Drive.
1:07 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional on Peregrine Drive.
1:22 p.m.: Building fire on Balsam Drive at Lady Slipper.
2:04 p.m.: Medical aid on Headley Lane.
8:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
11:54 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
August 7
3:26 a.m.: Gas leak on Walker Ranch Parkway.
4:15 a.m.: Medical aid on Brahma Street.
9:08 a.m.: Medical aid on Dylan Creek Drive.
1:59 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
4:06 p.m.: Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator on Speno Drive.
6:21 p.m.: Flammable gas or liquid condition on Hillstock Court.
7:55 p.m.: Medical aid on Nostalgia Avenue.
11:42 p.m.: Medical aid on Holdenhurst Lane.
August 8
12:36 a.m.: Medical assist on Chesterfield Drive at South Hartley Street.
12:44 a.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
4:31 p.m.: Person in distress on East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Bella Flora Lane.
6:50 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
7:58 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 2
1:28 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to River Road.
August 3
6:20 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
August 4
1:23 a.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
11:23 a.m.: Public service assistance on Fink Road.
1:50 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sycamore Avenue.
2:29 p.m.: Medical assist on north Interstate 5.
August 5
9:09 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on River Road.
12:12 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on north Interstate 5 off ramp.
3:55 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Fig Avenue.
9:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Mulberry Avenue.
August 6
1:50 a.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
August 7
1:11 p.m.: Special type of incident on south Interstate 5.
2:01 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sycamore Avenue.
August 8
8:22 p.m.: Medical assist on Azevedo Road.
