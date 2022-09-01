Fire Log August 22 to August 28

August 22
1:17 a.m.: Medical aid on Imperial Lily Drive.
9:09 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
8:46 a.m.: Medical aid on Osprey Drive.
11:10 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
August 23
12:39 p.m.: Medical assist on Poppy Avenue.
2:18 p.m.: Medical assist pm South Fifth Street.
4:24 p.m.: Medical assist on South Seventh Street.
5:28 a.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek Drive.
August 24
3:03 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Summer Lane.
6:23 p.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on Rogers Road at Zacharias Road.
August 25
7:53 a.m.: Medical assist on Tissot Drive.
10:21 a.m.: Medical assist Sperry Avenue.
12:37 a.m.: Building fire on Samantha Creek Drive.
8:10 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
August 26
11:01 a.m.: Medical assist on Spooner Court.
10:28 p.m.: Person in distress on North Third Street.
3:59 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Rogers Road at Zacharias Road.
4:22 p.m.: Medical aid on Paint Way.
August 27
3:43 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on North First Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
12:14 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
6:36 p.m.: CO activation due to malfunction on South Del Puerto Avenue.
7:23 p.m.: Medical aid on Millwood Drive.
10:28 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
August 28
12:18 a.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
9:31 a.m.: Public service assistance on Toyon Lane.
3:11 p.m.: Water or steam leak on Washburn Street.
5:33 a.m.: Public service assistance on Rock Creek Lane.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 22
6:05 a.m.: Medical assist on West Grayson Road.
August 23
12:06 a.m.: Municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm on Lemon Avenue.
12:21 p.m.: Special type of incident on Crows Landing Road.
2:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
3:15 p.m.: Building fire on Livingston Circle.
August 24
4:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Beall Avenue.
7:10 p.m.: Special type of incident on Walt Avenue.
11:28 p.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
August 25
6:53 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on River Road at Jessie Street.
8:29 a.m.: Medical assist on River Road at Crows Landing Road.
August 26
7:12 a.m.: Unauthorized burning on Stakes Street.
8:59 a.m.: Medical assist on south Interstate 5.
August 27
3:53 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Elm Avenue.
4:33 p.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
10:52 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
11:32 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at South Mc Cracken Road.
August 28
11:31 a.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
12:48 p.m.: Assist police of other governmental agency on Eucalyptus Avenue.
