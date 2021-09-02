Fire Log August 23 through August 29

Patterson Fire Department
August 23
9:44 a.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek Drive.
10:22 a.m.: Medical assist on American Eagle Avenue.
2:14 p.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
7:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
7:36 p.m.: Medical aid on Squash Creek Lane.
August 24
12:40 p.m.: Medical assist on Moe Drive.
7:16 p.m.: Medical aid on Brahma Street.
8:34 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Peregrine Drive at Heartland Ranch Avenue.
9:41 p.m.: Public service assistance on Osprey Drive.
August 25
1:45 a.m.: Medical aid on Daylily Lane.
8:20 a.m.: Medical aid on North Fifth Street.
8:40 p.m.: Medical aid on Sweetwood Lane.
9:25 p.m.: Medical aid on Westfield Lane.
10:43 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to C Street.
August 26
8:37 a.m.: Medical aid at C Street.
9:33 a.m.: Medical aid Squash Creek Lane.
8:23 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Second Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:32 p.m.: Medical aid on Red Robin Drive.
August 27
1:21 a.m.: Medical aid on Finster Street.
5:29 a.m.: Medical aid on South Fifth Street.
9:40 a.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek Drive.
1:27 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Ninth Street.
3:35 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:38 p.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
7:43 p.m.: Medical assist on F Street.
9:39 p.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
August 28
11:46 a.m.: Medical aid on Deer Hollow Drive.
12:57 p.m.: Public service assistance on Kinglet Lane.
1:31 p.m.: Medical aid on Mary Jane Avenue.
2:18 p.m.: Medical assist on North Seventh Street.
3:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
4:21 p.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
5:12 p.m.: Medical aid on Mary Jane Avenue.
7:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Berlin Way.
August 29
10:00 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue at North First Street.
2:27 p.m.: Medical aid on Thoroughbred Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 23
1:45 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on River Road.
5:07 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Fig Avenue.
7:22 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
10:57 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on West Frank Cox Road.
August 24
12:58 a.m.: Unauthorized burning on River Road.
8:04 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Poplar Avenue.
7:02 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Crows Landing Road.
10:59 p.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on south Interstate 5.
August 25
9:01 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Fig Avenue.
3:33 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
6:50 p.m.: Public service assistance on Pear Avenue.
7:28 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Khalsa Drive.
8:04 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on south Interstate 5.
August 26
6:02 p.m.: Medical assist on Elm Avenue.
7:40 p.m.: Cultivated tree fire on Magnolia Avenue.
10:44 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on north Interstate 5.
August 27
10:46 a.m.: Hazardous condition on Moorehead Road.
2:17 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
August 28
12:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Beall Avenue.
8:19 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
9:44 a.m.: Special type of incident on north Interstate 5.
12:01 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to California Oak Circle.
4:04 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
5:52 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Orestimba Road.
6:41 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Draper Road.
9:13 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Maze Boulevard at River Road.
August 29
1:49 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
10:00 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on north Interstate 5.
12:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Grapevine Drive.
3:50 p.m.: Small brush fire on Crows Landing Road.
10:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Minnie Street.
