August 28

5:18 a.m. S 2nd St Road Freight or Transport Vehicle Fire

12:11 p.m. Peach Blossom Ln Medical Aid

3:17 p.m. Keystone Pacific Pkwy Assist Police or Other Governmental Agency

6:39 p.m. Trout Creek Ln Medical Aid

August 29

12:16 a.m. Olive Ave Dispatched and Canceled Enroute

12:28 a.m. Shearwater Dr Medical Aid

August 30

7:49 a.m. Cliff Swallow Dr Medical Aid

10:44 a.m. S 5th St Medical Aid

12:32 p.m. W Las Palmas Ave Medical Aid

10:24 p.m. Imperial Lily Dr Medical Aid

August 31

1:31 a.m. N 1st St at Walnut Ave Building Fire

2:46 a.m. Marsh Wren Ct Medical Aid

11:56 a.m. Mendocino Creek Dr Medical Aid

1:51 p.m N 1st St Medical Assist

2:23 p.m. Oasis Ln Medical Aid

9:36 p.m. Rosemary Dr Medical Assist

9:53 p.m. Messer Pl Medical Assist

10:05 p.m. Speno Dr Medical Aid

11:18 p.m. Sweet Briar Dr Special Type of Incident

11:28 p.m. N 5th St Medical Assist

September 1

5:09 a.m. Tissot Dr Medical Assist

8:37 a.m. N Hartley St Medical Aid

11:53 a.m. Sperry Ave Lock-in

3:11 p.m. Logan Way Medical aid

5:23 p.m. Vicki Lynn Ln Medical Aid

September 2

6:04 a.m. Plover Ct Medical Aid

9:59 a.m. N 2nd St Medical Aid

3:59 p.m. Bedfordshire Dr Medical Aid

6:17 p.m. S 6th St Medical Assist

7:15 p.m. Carly Creek Dr Medical Aid

10:59 p.m. E St Medical Assist

11:16 p.m. Ward Ave Medical Assist

September 3

8:02 a.m. Bella Flora Ln Medical Aid

12:34 p.m. Mary Jane Ave Building Fire

4:46 p.m. Pennyroyal Ct Medical Assist

9:22 p.m. Fawn Lily Dr Medical Aid

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.