August 28
5:18 a.m. S 2nd St Road Freight or Transport Vehicle Fire
12:11 p.m. Peach Blossom Ln Medical Aid
3:17 p.m. Keystone Pacific Pkwy Assist Police or Other Governmental Agency
6:39 p.m. Trout Creek Ln Medical Aid
August 29
12:16 a.m. Olive Ave Dispatched and Canceled Enroute
12:28 a.m. Shearwater Dr Medical Aid
August 30
7:49 a.m. Cliff Swallow Dr Medical Aid
10:44 a.m. S 5th St Medical Aid
12:32 p.m. W Las Palmas Ave Medical Aid
10:24 p.m. Imperial Lily Dr Medical Aid
August 31
1:31 a.m. N 1st St at Walnut Ave Building Fire
2:46 a.m. Marsh Wren Ct Medical Aid
11:56 a.m. Mendocino Creek Dr Medical Aid
1:51 p.m N 1st St Medical Assist
2:23 p.m. Oasis Ln Medical Aid
9:36 p.m. Rosemary Dr Medical Assist
9:53 p.m. Messer Pl Medical Assist
10:05 p.m. Speno Dr Medical Aid
11:18 p.m. Sweet Briar Dr Special Type of Incident
11:28 p.m. N 5th St Medical Assist
September 1
5:09 a.m. Tissot Dr Medical Assist
8:37 a.m. N Hartley St Medical Aid
11:53 a.m. Sperry Ave Lock-in
3:11 p.m. Logan Way Medical aid
5:23 p.m. Vicki Lynn Ln Medical Aid
September 2
6:04 a.m. Plover Ct Medical Aid
9:59 a.m. N 2nd St Medical Aid
3:59 p.m. Bedfordshire Dr Medical Aid
6:17 p.m. S 6th St Medical Assist
7:15 p.m. Carly Creek Dr Medical Aid
10:59 p.m. E St Medical Assist
11:16 p.m. Ward Ave Medical Assist
September 3
8:02 a.m. Bella Flora Ln Medical Aid
12:34 p.m. Mary Jane Ave Building Fire
4:46 p.m. Pennyroyal Ct Medical Assist
9:22 p.m. Fawn Lily Dr Medical Aid
