Patterson Fire
August 30
1:07 a.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
3:47 a.m.: Medical aid on Bella Flora Lane.
5:51 a.m.: Medical aid on Daisy Drive.
8:21 a.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
4:02 p.m.: Medical aid on Unidad Court.
8:05 p.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
August 31
7:37 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Del Puerto Avenue.
9:34 a.m.: Medical aid on K Street.
11:07 a.m.: Electrical wiring/equipment problem on Imperial Lily Drive.
1:24 p.m.: Medical aid on Noble Park Circle.
2:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
3:15 p.m.: Medical aid on South Ninth Street.
4:15 p.m.: Medical aid on Wanzia Court.
11:51 p.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
September 1
1:46 a.m.: Medical aid on Spring Avenue.
7:15 a.m.: Public service assistance on Horizon Lane.
6:03 p.m.: Medical aid on Horizon Lane.
10:18 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Orange Blossom Lane.
September 2
5:23 a.m.: Special type of incident on South First Street at Orange Avenue.
9:06 a.m.: Person in distress on Gaugin Way.
9:47 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Orange Avenue.
12:56 p.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
1:25 p.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Boulevard.
5:09 p.m.: Medical aid on Daisy Drive.
7:30 p.m.: Medical assist on South El Circulo.
8:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Wiltshire Drive.
September 3
5:39 a.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek Drive.
10:02 a.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
11:15 a.m.: Medical aid on Steel Creek Drive.
12:54 p.m.: Central station, malicious false alarm on Gaugin Way.
1:04 p.m.: Medical aid on Spring Avenue.
1:28 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Chase Street.
1:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Horizon Lane.
2:26 p.m.: No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at Baldwin Road at Sperry Avenue.
3:11 p.m.: No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at Baldwin Road at Sperry Avenue.
4:52 p.m.: Special type of incident on Gaffery Road at Koster Road.
7:03 p.m.: Emergency Medical Services dispatched and canceled enroute to K Street.
7:23 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fifth Street.
10:19 p.m.: Medical aid on Leather Creek Lane.
10:24 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to West Las Palmas Avenue.
September 4
2:17 a.m.: Gas leak on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
5:49 a.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
6:23 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Del Puerto Avenue.
9:49 a.m.: Medical aid on Lola Court.
10:18 a.m.: Medical aid on Wolfpack Court.
10:32 a.m.: Medical aid on South Ninth Street.
10:42 a.m.: Medical aid on Ivy Avenue.
5:08 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Fourth Street.
5:38 p.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
5:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Condor Court.
6:26 p.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek Drive.
7:22 p.m.: Medical aid on Mary Jane Avenue.
8:54 p.m.: Medical aid on F Street.
10:57 p.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
11:36 p.m.: Medical aid on Berrendas Street.
September 5
2:28 a.m.: Medical aid on Leather Creek Lane.
11:10 a.m.: Medical aid on F Street.
12:01 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fifth Street.
3:19 p.m.: Medical aid on Pipit Drive.
7:03 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Baldwin Road at Henley Parkway.
10:15 p.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
10:59 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
11:43 p.m.: Public service assistance on West Las Palmas Avenue.
