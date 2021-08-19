Fire Log August 9 through August 15

Patterson Fire
August 9
3:16 a.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
7:37 a.m.: Medical aid on Osprey Drive.
9:49 a.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on West Las Palmas at South Ninth Street.
1:33 p.m.: Medical aid on Osprey Drive.
5:28 p.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
5:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
August 10
11:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Pipit Drive at Heartland Ranch Avenue.
1:31 p.m.: Medical assist on Millwood Drive.
3:29 p.m.: Medical assist on South First Street at East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:02 p.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
August 11
1:46 a.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
5:05 a.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
7:34 a.m.: Medical assist on Ivy Avenue.
8:15 a.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
2:56 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Shorthorn Street.
3:39 p.m.: Public service assistance on Hunter Creek Drive.
6:19 p.m.: Medical aid on Poppy Avenue.
7:32 p.m.: Extrication, rescue on Ward Avenue.
9:18 p.m.: Medical aid on Finster Street.
August 12
4:28 a.m.: Medical assist on Nubian Street.
9:49 a.m.: Medical aid on Ivy Avenue.
11:16 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Park Center Drive.
2:32 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Lilac Avenue.
2:49 p.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
3:53 p.m.: Medical aid on North El Circulo.
4:29 p.m.: Medical aid on Bella Flora Lane.
7:02 p.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:09 p.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:18 p.m.: Medical aid on Goldfinch Lane.
8:29 p.m.: Medical aid on South Seventh Street.
August 13
12:53 a.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
12:42 p.m.: Medical aid on K Street.
4:18 p.m.: Medical aid on Skimmer Drive.
August 14
1:06 a.m.: Medical assist on Gannet Lane.
1:47 a.m.: Medical aid on North Fourth Street.
2:54 p.m.: Medical aid on Mendocino Creek Drive.
5:51 p.m.: Medical aid on I Street.
6:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Blue Flax Drive.
6:47 p.m.: Medical assist on James Burke Avenue at Shearwater Drive.
August 15
1:53 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Phlox Drive.
6:34 a.m.: Medical aid on Mesa Creek Drive.
2:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
5:10 p.m.: Medical aid on Arambel Drive.
8:34 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 9
3:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Hills Ferry Road.
2:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
4:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
5:09 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to East Las Palmas Avenue.
August 10
1:07 a.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
8:44 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Bartch Avenue.
August 11
6:50 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Grayson Road.
August 12
4:33 a.m.: Special type of incident on River Road.
4:20 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
7:24 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
August 13
10:49 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
August 14
5:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Pelican Road.
August 15
10:20 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on Jessie Street.
10:41 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
12:00 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
5:40 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
9:58 p.m.: Medical assist on Sand Trap Court.
