Fire Log December 13 to December 19

December 13
10:29 a.m.: Medical aid on South Seventh Street.
12:53 p.m.: Special type of incident on Sperry Avenue at Baldwin Road.
12:58 p.m.: Water problem, other on Squash Creek Lane.
3:58 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Keystone Boulevard.
4:23 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
December 14
2:06 a.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
6:31 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Chesterfield Court.
8:27 a.m.: Medical assist on Kinglet Lane.
10:18 a.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
December 16
9:37 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Heartland Ranch Avenue at Shearwater Drive.
9:55 a.m.: Fire, other on Paint Way.
10:41 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on North Seventh Street.
4:22 p.m.: Medical aid on Creekside Drive.
December 17
9:02 a.m.: Building fire on Warbler Lane.
1:41 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Durer Drive.
5:17 p.m.: Detector activation, no fire – unintentional on South Second Street.
December 18
5:14 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Fourth Street.
10:23 a.m.: Local alarm system, malicious false alarm on Millwood Drive.
11:47 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Seventh Street.
4:00 p.m.: Public service assistance on Daisy Drive.
6:09 p.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
8:12 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Oasis Lane.
10:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Garden Patch Way.
11:32 p.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
December 19
4:07 a.m.: Medical aid on South Ninth Street.
11:59 a.m.: Medical aid on Walnut Avenue at Ashwood Lane.
1:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue at Barros Street.
9:45 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Berrendas Street.
9:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Westfield Lane.
11:11 p.m.: Medical aid on Toggenburg Street.
