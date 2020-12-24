December 14
9:47 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
2:20 p.m.: Medical aid on Toyon Lane.
4:59 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Ward Avenue and Calvinson Parkway.
2:50 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Sperry Avenue.
3:13 p.m.: Medical aid on Bennett Drive.
December 15
10:13 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
December 16
1:22 a.m.: Medical aid on Ibis Drive.
4:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Condor Court.
7:04 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on South First Street.
10:59 a.m.: Medical aid on South Fifth Street.
12:51 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
2:48 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South Second Street and East Street.
3:52 p.m.: Medical aid on Bear Hollow Drive.
December 17
9:29 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
10:47 a.m.: Cooking fire, confined to container on North Seventh Street.
11:49 a.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
December 18
12:45 a.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
4:01 a.m.: Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle on West Las Palmas Avenue and North Second Street.
9:25 p.m.: Medical Assist on South Fourth Street.
1:51 p.m.: Medical Assist on Calvinson Parkway.
6:52 p.m.: Medical Assist on Millwood Drive.
7:50 p.m.: Medical Assist on Millwood Drive.
9:50 p.m.: Medical Assist on North Salado Avenue.
December 19
6:08 a.m.: Building Fire on Madrone Lane.
9:48 p.m.: Medical aid on North Fourth Street.
December 20
2:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Calvinson Parkway
6:06 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue and South Ninth Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
December 14
9:42 a.m.: Medical aid on Buckskin Way.
December 15
10:44 a.m.: Medical aid on Portrait Lane.
1:23 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
December 17
9:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Daisy Drive.
December 18
738 p.m.: Medical aid on Portrait Lane.
10:59 p.m.: Medical aid on Angus Street.
December 19
12:33 p.m.: Medical aid on Palomino Way.
6:32 p.m.: Medical aid on Toggenburg Street.
December 20
5:41 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
