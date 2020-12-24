Fire Log December 14 to 17

December 14
9:47 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
2:20 p.m.: Medical aid on Toyon Lane.
4:59 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Ward Avenue and Calvinson Parkway.
2:50 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Sperry Avenue.
3:13 p.m.: Medical aid on Bennett Drive.
December 15
10:13 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
December 16
1:22 a.m.: Medical aid on Ibis Drive.
4:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Condor Court.
7:04 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on South First Street.
10:59 a.m.: Medical aid on South Fifth Street.
12:51 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
2:48 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South Second Street and East Street.
3:52 p.m.: Medical aid on Bear Hollow Drive.
December 17
9:29 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
