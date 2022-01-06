Fire Log December 27 to January 2

December 27
9:18 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:11 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on North Fourth Street.
1:00 p.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
2:01 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on North Fourth Street.
3:08 p.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
5:14 p.m.: Medical assist on Pipit Drive.
5:49 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Second Street Sperry Avenue.
7:14 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
9:40 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
December 28
1:53 a.m.: Medical assist on Paint Way.
9:08 a.m.: Medical assist on Phlox Drive.
1:06 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South First Street.
December 29
1:14 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Eucalyptus Avenue.
9:54 a.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek Drive.
2:19 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South First Street.
5:36 p.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident pm South Second Street.
6:43 p.m.: Medical aid on Nostalgia Avenue.
7:02 p.m.: Medical aid on Alpine Creek Drive.
December 30
10:44 a.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
December 31
5:33 a.m.: Medical assist on Hillstock Court.
9:48 a.m.: Medical assist on Spanish Barb Way.
12:40 p.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Sperry Avenue.
6:14 p.m.: Special type of incident on Ridge Creek Lane.
January 1
1:11 a.m.: Special type of incident on Tersk Court.
9:49 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Speno Drive.
January 2
12:56 a.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
9:32 a.m.: Medical aid on Snow Creek Lane.
4:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Pinto Way.
