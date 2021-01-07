December 28
5:06 a.m.: Medical assist on Payne Street.
12:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Calvinson Parkway.
4:18 p.m.: Medical aid on Osprey Drive.
6:17 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
December 29
1:05 a.m.: Gas leak, Palomino Way at New Forest Way.
1:45 a.m.: Gas leak on Grebe Lane.
3:37 a.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
6:51 p.m.: Medical aid on Mackilhaffy Drive.
December 30
2:13 p.m.: Medical aid on Barros Street.
2:34 p.m.: Building fire on South Third Street.
10:55 p.m.: False alarm or false call on Steel Creek Drive.
December 31
10:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
8:37 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Sperry Avenue.
9:40 p.m.: False alarm or false call on Jersey Lane.
10:50 p.m.: Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire on Sperry Avenue.
January 1
12:47 a.m.: Citizen complaint on Longhorn Lane.
10:59 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire, unintentional.
1:27 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke.
January 2
11:14 a.m.: Medical assist on Imperial Lily Drive.
1:12 p.m.: Medical assist K Street.
8:47 p.m.: Medical aid on South First Street.
10:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Norfolk Avenue.
10:34 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North First Street.
January 3
5:19 p.m.: Special type of incident on Ward Avenue.
6:01 p.m.: Medical aid on Daisy Drive.
6:05 p.m.: Medical aid on North First Street.
8:21 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
December 28
11:26 a.m.: Medical assist on Elfers Road.
4:11 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South Interstate 5.
8:59 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Orestimba Road.
December 29
4:57 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
5:46 a.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
December 30
3:12 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Khalsa Drive.
6:28 p.m.: Fire in motorhome, camper, recreational vehicle on Villa Manucha Road.
December 31
10:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Kilburn Road.
12:26 p.m.: Medical assist on Hills Ferry Road.
5:41 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Vintner Circle.
6:35 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Hills Ferry Road.
8:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
8:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Laird Street.
January 1
6:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Prune Avenue.
9:10 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
11:30 a.m.: Small grass fire on East Marshall Road.
1:38 p.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
January 3
3:54 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on West Grayson Road.
1:40 p.m.: Smoke check on Ingram Creek Road.
