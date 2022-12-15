Fire Log December 5 to December 11

December 5
4:18 a.m.: Medical assist, Darpino Court.
12:25 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, Samantha Creek Drive.
3:11 p.m.: Medical aid, Oasis Lane.
6:27 p.m.: Medical aid, Carly Creek Drive.
December 6
10:25 a.m.: Medical assist, South Fifth Street.
3:48 p.m.: Unauthorized burning, F Street.
8:33 p.m.: Medical assist, Fawn Lily Drive.
December 7
9:38 a.m.: Public service assistance, South Fourth Street.
11:25 a.m.: Building fire, Finster Street.
1:00 p.m.: Medical assist, Park Center Drive.
2:39 p.m.: Medical aid, Granite Creek Drive.
3:32 p.m.: Medical aid, Portrait Lane.
3:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Berlin Way.
5:25 p.m.: Medical assist, Imperial Lily Drive.
5:47 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional, C Street.
11:28 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident, South American Eagle Avenue.
December 8
3:03 a.m.: Medical assist, South Seventh Street.
7:10 a.m.: Medical assist, Blue Flax Drive.
12:36 p.m.: Medical assist, South Third Street.
4:26 p.m.: Medical aid, Spanish Barb Way.
9:26 p.m.: Medical assist, Bella Flora Lane.
11:06 p.m.: Medical aid, Bella Flora Lane.
11:19 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident, Grebe Lane.
December 9
8:39 a.m.: Medical aid, Portrait Lane.
12:32 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional, Poplar Avenue.
1:00 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident, Olive Avenue at North Second Street.
1:14 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate, South Ninth Street at Sperry Avenue.
December 10
12:14 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident, Vicki Lynn Lane.
3:40 a.m.: Medical assist, Kestrel Drive.
9:03 a.m.: Medical assist, Mayette Street.
3:17 p.m.: Medical aid, Shorthorn Street.
3:18 p.m.: Medical assist, Horizon Lane.
4:04 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional, Speno Drive.
December 11
12:58 a.m.: Medical assist, Wigeon Lane.
1:13 a.m.: Medical aid, Spooner Court.
6:54 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional, Speno Drive.
11:04 a.m.: Medical assist, Tern Way.
2:16 p.m.: Medical assist, Eucalyptus Avenue.
2:53 p.m.: Medical assist, Ibis Drive.
