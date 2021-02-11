Fire Log February 1 to February 7

Patterson Fire Department
February 1
1:32 a.m.: Medical aid on Calvinson Parkway.
3:13 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on South Third Street.
5:24 a.m.: Medical aid on E Street.
8:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Plaza Circle.
5:20 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
February 2
3:32 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Ward Avenue at James Burke Avenue.
3:55 a.m.: Medical aid on Moray Way.
9:01 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on South Second Street at Sperry Avenue.
11:3 a.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
4:08 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
February 3
9:54 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:55 p.m.: Medical aid on Jewel Flower Drive.
6:40 p.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
10:19 p.m.: Medical aid on Rosemary Drive.
February 4
12:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Orkney Drive.
12:42 p.m.: Medical aid on Steel Creek Drive.
1:20 p.m.: Public service assistance on Logan Way.
6:48 p.m.: Medical assist on Knutson Street.
February 5
12:46 a.m.: Public service assistance on South Third Street.
9:39 a.m.: Medical aid on Miraggio Drive.
3:37 p.m.: Medical aid on Walker Ranch Parkway.
7:31 p.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
7:43 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at Baldwin Road.
February 6
3:55 a.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
8:00 a.m.: Medical aid on Blue Flax Drive.
3:14 p.m.: Medical assist on Calvinson Parkway.
4:42 p.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
5:01 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
7:34 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
8:49 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to D Street.
10:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Wood Creek Drive.
11:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Henley Parkway.
February 7
5:27 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Las Palmas Avenue at Leverton Drive.
10:07 a.m.: Medical assist on Gaugin Way.
10:14 a.m.: Medical aid on Ridge Creek Lane.
12:21 p.m.: Lock-out on Sperry Avenue.
1:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Fawn Lily Drive.
2:48 p.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
10:12 p.m.: Medical aid on Mallard Creek Court.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
February 1
1:01 p.m.: Medical assist on California Oak Circle.
11:20 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Moorehead Road.
February 2
12:50 a.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
4:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Magnolia Avenue.
February 3
11:51 a.m.: Public service assistance on Haidlen Avenue.
1:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Shiells Road.
7:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Anderson Road.
February 4
2:42 a.m.: Medical assist on Vintner Circle.
6:53 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
1:48 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
February 5
12:57 p.m.:Medical assist on Villa Manucha Road.
8:02 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Fink Road.
February 6
7:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Beall Avenue.
February 7
2:53 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
6:04 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
2:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Beall Avenue.
