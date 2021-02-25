Fire Log February 15 to February 21

Patterson Fire Department
February 15
1:23 a.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
5:43 p.m.: Medical aid on Vicki Lynn Lane.
February 16
12:35 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Park Center Drive.
9:38 a.m.: Unauthorized burning on North Second Street.
12:28 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sperry Avenue.
3:10 p.m.: Medical aid on Periwinkle Drive.
6:42 p.m.: Public service assistance on South Third Street.
6:51 p.m.: Public service assistance on Rosemary Drive.
11:08 p.m.: Medical aid on K Street.
February 17
1:56 a.m.: Medical aid on Ward Avenue at North Second Street.
7:07 a.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
2:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Sweet Pea Drive.
5:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Totman Court.
6:49 p.m.: Medical aid on Granite Creek Drive.
6:56 p.m.: Medical aid on South Seventh Street.
February 18
10:46 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
11:27 a.m.: Medical aid on Finster Street.
12:39 p.m.: Gas leak on Moray Way.
11:40 p.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
February 19
4:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Oasis Lane.
8:46 a.m.: Medical assist on Eider Drive.
9:51 a.m.: Medical assist on South El Circulo.
12:25 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
4:22 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
4:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive at Henley Parkway.
5:00 p.m.: Medical aid on Beck Creek Lane.
5:46 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
5:57 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Hartley Street at East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:30 p.m.: No incident found on arrival at dispatched address on East Las Palmas Avenue.
February 20
8:49 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:04 p.m.: Person in distress on Rosemary Drive.
6:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Washburn Street.
7:34 p.m.: Person in distress on Rosemary Drive.
9:43 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
February 21
3:41 a.m.: Medical aid on Paint Way.
8:08 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Sixth Street.
1:19 p.m.: Medical aid on North Third Street.
1:27 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:48 p.m.: Public service assistance on Rosemary Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
February 15
12:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Eucalyptus Avenue.
6:43 p.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on north Interstate 5.
7:48 p.m.: Medical aid on Locust Avenue.
February 16
No calls for service.
February 17
12:57 a.m.: Small grass fire on River Road.
5:16 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation on Crows Landing Road. No carbon monoxide detected.
3:59 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to California Oak Circle.
February 18
11:06 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on north Interstate 5.
9:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Draper Road.
February 19
5:03 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Highway 33.
3:40 p.m.: Medical aid on Moran Road.
February 20
5:26 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Diablo Grande Parkway.
8:58 a.m.: Building fire on Highway 33.
6:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Fruit Avenue.
February 21
No calls for service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.